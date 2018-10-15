Organisers of the second European Games in Minsk next year have announced that a Russian company, Art City 5, will partner with a Belarus creative team to produce the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

The firm is headed by Igor Krutoy, a musician and producer.

Krutoy met with the director general of the Belarusian State Philharmonic, Alexander Garbar.

The pair signed a cooperation agreement in Minsk as they prepare for the task of organising the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

"For more than half a year we studied the market, negotiated with companies with a similar track record from all over the world and came to a conclusion that the Russian company Art City 5 suits us in terms of its views on organising the festivities, technical solutions, adaptation of the creative concept, and the general understanding of Belarusian mentality," said Belarus Culture Minister, Yuri Bondar.

The Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be staged at the Dinamo Stadium ©Minsk 2019

The cooperation between Russian and Belarusian groups will be headed by Alexei Sechenov and Alexander Vavilov.

"Our main task is to create a team that will make the high-standard show," said Krutoy.

"After all, to create an atmosphere of a chamber hall at the stadium, where each spectator could feel at the epicenter of what is happening - a task that can only be fulfilled by true professionals.

"I am glad that our company was honoured to become part of this team, showing Belarus to the whole world and being competitive as a company capable of implementing such projects."

Sechenov is the Russian director, whilst Vavilov represents the Belarusian team.

Art City 5 has organised large-scale events before including the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2011 Asian Winter Games in Astana, the 2013 Summer Universiade in Kazan and the 2015 FINA World Championships in the same city.

Minsk 2019 will run between June 21 and 30.