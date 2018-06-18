Belarus and Russia will take into account the experience of cooperation gained during the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia as they prepare the agreement on mutual visa recognition for the Minsk 2019 European Games.

This has been confirmed by Russia's State Secretary of the Belarus-Russia Union, Grigory Rapota.

Rapota's statement to the media came after a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, according to BelTA.

The countries recently signed a mutual visa recognition agreement for the duration of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the second European Games in the Belarus capital Minsk.

Fans attending both events will be able to use Russian and Belarusian territory without a visa.

Visa recognition between Russia and Belarus has been working well at the FIFA World Cup finals - and is planned to continue during the Minsk 2019 European Games ©Getty Images

"We will see how this agreement works, identify all its pros and cons, and this experience will be taken into account as we prepare an agreement on mutual recognition of visas," Rapota said.

The theme of border cooperation between Belarus and Russia was not raised during the meeting with the head of state.

"But if the topic is raised at a meeting of the Supreme State Council, it will receive thorough consideration," Rapota added.

"The issue is about nationals of third countries crossing the border rather than about citizens of Belarus or Russia.

"The mutual visa recognition agreement, on which the Ministries of foreign affairs are working, is aimed at resolving this issue."