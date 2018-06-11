Dinamo Stadium in Minsk, a key 2019 European Games venue, will re-open following extensive renovation work when it hosts an athletics event later this month.

The stadium in the Belarusian capital, scheduled to stage the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as athletics at the European Games, will hold a track and field competition on June 22, according to Belarus' state news agency BelTA.

The athletics event will serve as a test event for Minsk 2019 and will be between the teams of Belarus, Ukraine, Baltic and Balkan countries.

The Belarusian team is expected to include Olympic hammer throw silver medallist Ivan Tsikhan, javelin thrower Tatiana Kholodovich and World Championships hurdles bronze medallist Alina Talay.

BelTA has reported that tickets for the competition have already gone on sale.

It will offer a major test for the venue, which has been closed since October 2012 while the construction work was carried out, as it prepares to be the centrepiece of Minsk 2019.

The venue will be the centrepiece of the Minsk 2019 European Games ©Belarus Ministry of Sport and Tourism

The renovation of the stadium was completed earlier this month and has seen the 22,000-capacity venue undergo several changes, including new stands, updated lighting equipment and synthetic covering

The stadium was originally constructed and opened in 1934 and then expanded in 1939.

It was destroyed during the Second World War, but was rebuilt and re-opened in 1954.

It was further renovated in time for the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow when Belarus was part of the Soviet Union and hosted football matches.

The Minsk 2019 European Games are due to run from June 21 to 30.

More than 4,000 athletes are expected to compete at the Games across a total of 15 sports - 10 of which will offer a form of Olympic qualification for Tokyo 2020.