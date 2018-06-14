Minsk 2019’s catering arrangements have been assessed by a European Olympic Committees (EOC) official.

Mari Holloway, EOC catering advisor, travelled to Minsk to examine progress being made by organisers prior to next year’s European Games.

The visit was also aimed at allowing Minsk 2019 to benefit from Holloway’s knowledge from previous multi-sport events.

Holloway was involved in preparations for the London 2012 and Sochi 2014 Olympic Games, before working on the inaugural European Games in Baku.

She is also working with organisers of the 2018 Asian Games, which will take place in Jakarta and Palembang in September.

During the visit, Holloway assessed catering facilities at the CUE Business Center Stolitsa, as well as facilities at sporting venues, which will be used at the Games.

She also met with Minsk 2019 chief executive George Katulin and his deputy Anatoli Kotov.

Holloway is now set to provide feedback and an evaluation of the progress of catering arrangements to the EOC.

Minsk 2019 have welcomed her expert knowledge in strategic and operational planning of catering at the major sports events.

“The expert focused on the catering service for the athletes and other client groups of the second European Games at sports facilities as well as food safety during the multi-sport forum,” said Yulia Kravchenko, Minks 2019 head of catering.

Athletes and team officials will be housed in student accommodation, which will act at the Athletes’ Village during the Games.

The second edition of the multi-sport event will run in Belarus’ capital city from June 21 and June 30 next year.