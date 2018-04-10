Wales' David Phelps marked his 41st birthday in style as he won the men’s 50 metres rifle prone shooting event here today at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Phelps, the Melbourne 2006 gold medallist in the same event, triumphed with a total score of 248.8 points.

The final elimination round saw him beat Scotland’s Neil Stirton, who finished on 247.7 points.

England's Kenneth Parr repeated his bronze medal-winning performance from Glasgow 2014, ending the competition with 226.6 points.

"It's one of the best birthdays," Phelps said.

"I can't think of any that have topped it.

"I'm over the moon.

"I never expected this.

"Making the final was my goal, but this is just wow."

England's Parag Patel and David Luckman won the Queen's prize pairs event ©Getty Images

Earlier in the day, England’s Parag Patel and David Luckman defended their title in the Queen’s prize pairs event.

The duo led after day one and sealed victory with a score of 584 points.

Wales’ Chris Watson and Gareth Morris claimed the silver medal, while Scotland’s Alexander Walker and Ian Shaw came away with the bronze.

It completed another Home Nations podium sweep.

"We've been planning for it for the last four years," Patel said of his and Luckman’s victory.

"We got a bit beaten in the 900 yards, and we lost more points than we were expecting.

"I think we shot better in the 100 yards than the 900 yards."

More follows