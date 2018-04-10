By Duncan Mackay, Philip Barker, Nick Butler, Daniel Etchells, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Gold Coast
Gold Coast 2018: Day six of competition
Timeline
- 4 hours ago: Good morning and welcome to day six
- 3 hours ago: Australian sportsmanship? Apparently it does exist after all...
- 3 hours ago: Team England offer apology after failing to enter Lowther in time trial
- 2 hours ago: Olympic corruption allegations resurface
- 1 hour ago: Northern Ireland boxer gets into late-night altercation at Gold Coast 2018
- 1 hour ago: Daley reportedly withdraws from 10m platform diving
- 55 minutes ago: Nigeria celebrate one-two in men's lightweight powerlifting event
- 26 minutes ago: Meyer triumphs in men's individual time trial as Olympic rowing champion secures bronze
- 29 minutes ago: England's Patel and Luckman clinch gold medal in Queen's prize pairs shooting event
