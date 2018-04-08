Indian teenager Manu Bhaker claimed the first gold of shooting competition at the 2018 Commonwealth Games after a dominant performance in the women's 10 metre air pistol final.

The 16-year-old showed little sign of nerves, topping the qualification standings to head to the final as the athlete to beat.

She ended the opening stage of the competition with a near three point lead over Australia's Elena Galiabovitch at the shooting centre, which also hosted action at the 1982 Commonwealth Games.

Bhaker continued to stretch her advantage with accurate shooting, as the elimination stage of the competition began.

Defending champion Teo Shun Xie of Singapore was among those to falter, being eliminated in seventh place.

India's Heena Sindu narrowly escaped an early exit and used the reprieve to good effect, putting pressure on the medal positions.

With Bhaker over six points clear at the top of the standings, Sindu battled for the silver medal with Galiabovitch.

Galiabovitch was ultimately forced to settle for the bronze medal on a score of 214.9 points, leaving the Indian shooters as the remaining athletes in the final.

Bhaker's lead was too much for Sindu to overcome in the final two shots, the teenager winning with a tally of 240.9 points.

Sindu settled for the silver medal on 234 points.

