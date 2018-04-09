Martina Veloso earned Singapore’s first gold of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games by winning a dramatic shoot-off in the women’s 10 metres air rifle competition.

Velsoso had lead throughout the duration of the event at the Belmont Shooting Centre in Brisbane.

She appeared set to seal victory when her final shot of 10.4 forced her Indian rival Mehuli Ghosh to score a 10.9 to force a shoot-off.

No athlete throughout the competition had managed the top score, but Ghosh achieved the feat when it mattered most to level the scores at 247.2.

The Indian shooter was left smiling after reigniting her gold medal hopes, but they were soon dashed when she scored just 9.9.

Veloso did not require another opportunity, as the Singaporean shooter scored 10.3 to secure top spot on the podium.

India would end with silver and bronze, after Apurvi Chandela was eliminated in third place on a total of 225.3.

The Indian team had already had cause for celebration, as they secured a double in the men’s and women’s 10m air pistol competitions.

Jitu Rai emerged as the winner of the men's 10m air pistol competition ©Getty Images

Sixteen-year-old Manu Bhaker earned the women’s crown yesterday and Jitu Rai followed suit today.

The Indian shooter topped the podium after achieving a score of 235.1 in the final.

Silver was claimed by Australia's Kerry Bell, who finished the competition on a total of 233.5.

Om Mitharval added to India’s medal tally by clinching the bronze medal with a score of 225.3.

The men’s skeet final is scheduled to take place later today.

More follows.