By Duncan Mackay, Philip Barker, Nick Butler, Daniel Etchells, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Gold Coast
Gold Coast 2018: Day three of competition
Timeline
- 4 hours ago: Day three of competition begins
- 3 hours ago: Townsend shocks Australians to win men's Paratriathlon
- 2 hours ago: Jones wins women's Paratriathlon gold before Parker takes bronze despite late crash
- 2 hours ago: Mauritius official leaves Australia after being charged by police
- 1 hour ago: Wilson clinches all-around gold medal with stunning high bar routine
- 1 hour ago: India's Sivalingam seals defence of men's 77kg weightlifting title
View latest updates