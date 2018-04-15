By Duncan Mackay, Philip Barker, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Gold Coast
Gold Coast 2018: Closing Ceremony
Timeline
- 1 hour ago: Welcome to the Gold Coast 2018 Closing Ceremony
- 1 hour ago: Thousands of empty seats in venue prior to start of Ceremony
- 1 hour ago: Opening Ceremony officially gets underway
- 52 minutes ago: Bolt makes appearance on DJ decks
- 42 minutes ago: Peter Beattie declares Gold Coast 2018 to be a "fantastic Games"
- 41 minutes ago: Beattie states Games will be remembered for many firsts
- 38 minutes ago: David Liti named winner of David Dixon award
- 35 minutes ago: Gold Coast 2018 mascot Borobi to "live on", says CGF President
- 32 minutes ago: CGF President claims Games have written a new chapter of Commonwealth history
- 29 minutes ago: Gold Coast delivered sporting and cultural spectacle concludes Martin
- 25 minutes ago: Palaszczuk given chance to speak at Closing Ceremony
- 24 minutes ago: Commonwealth Games Flag passed from Gold Coast to Birmingham
- 46 seconds ago: Prince Edward announces Gold Coast 2018 closed
View latest updates