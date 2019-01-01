This year will be "momentous for the sports history of Belarus", Minsk 2019 chief executive George Katulin has predicted.

The Belarus capital is due to host the second European Games between June 21 and 30.

"Next year is going to be momentous for the sports history of Belarus as the host country of a major international sporting event – the 2nd European Games 2019," Katulin wrote in a New Year's message.

"We are looking forward to immersing ourselves in the atmosphere of sport celebration, hearing the fans cheer on their favorite teams and rejoicing in the triumph of the best European athletes!

"I am positive that the sports stars will bring joy to spectators with their stellar performances and outstanding results."

Minsk 2019 mascot Lesik is looking forward to the 2nd European Games ©Minsk 2019

Katulin added: "In 2019, I wish you happiness, prosperity, new sports victories and achievements.

"I believe that 2019 will be a bright year for all of us!"

More than 4,000 athletes from 50 countries are expected to compete in 200 medal events in 15 sports.

Ten of the sports will offer qualification opportunities for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo,

Five of the sports will include European Championships.