By Nancy Gillen and Mike Rowbottom in Minsk
The European Games: Day two of competition and European Olympic Committees Extraordinary General Assembly
Timeline
- 5 hours ago: Welcome to the second day of action at the Minsk 2019 European Games
- 5 hours ago: European Olympic Committees General Assembly taking place
- 5 hours ago: Mokhnatkina seeking missing medal as sambo competition starts
- 4 hours ago: Dutch a bar to home ambition in road cycling
- 3 hours ago: First medals of European Games to come in shooting
- 3 hours ago: EOC aiming to make Closing Ceremony flag handover ambition a reality
- 3 hours ago: Belarusian acrobatic gymnasts aim to disrupt Russian and Belgian dominance
- 3 hours ago: Polish NOC say Kraków and Małopolska region hosting of 2023 European Games would develop sport and promote the country
- 3 hours ago: Kraków and the Małopolska region voted unanimously as hosts of 3rd European Games 2023
- 3 hours ago: And we're done!
- 2 hours ago: Two-times world champion Averina set to compete in rhythmic gymnastics
- 1 hour ago: First medals of 2019 European Games awarded to Russian shooting duo
