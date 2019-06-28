By Nancy Gillen and Mike Rowbottom in Minsk
The European Games: Day eight of competition
Timeline
- 1 hour ago: Eighth day of competition at 2019 European Games conclude
- 1 hour ago: Volikakis wins last gold medal of the day in men's cycling points race
- 2 hours ago: Lithuanian joy in women's keirin
- 2 hours ago: Wild wins women's scratch
- 2 hours ago: Belarus wrestler Marzaliuk wins women’s under-76kg class title
- 2 hours ago: Russia pip Italy in men's cycling team pursuit
- 2 hours ago: Ukraine’s Tkach earns women’s wrestling gold in under-62kg class
- 3 hours ago: Ukraine beat hosts Belarus to first Dynamic New Athletics title
- 3 hours ago: Italy earn another European Games gold in women's cycling team pursuit
- 3 hours ago: Home favourite Kurachkina delivers thrashing in women's wrestling 57kg
- 3 hours ago: Three-times Olympic medallist Stadnik wins women's freestyle wrestling 50kg
- 4 hours ago: Big crowd as DNA final gets underway
- 4 hours ago: Mixed team 25m standard pistol gold and silver go to Germany
- 5 hours ago: Dynamic New Athletics final on the starting blocks
- 6 hours ago: Cainero and Rossetti claim shotgun skeet gold
- 8 hours ago: Italy to battle over shotgun mixed team skeet gold
- 8 hours ago: Europe’s finest karateka gather for Minsk 2019 competition this weekend
- 9 hours ago: EOC confirms gymnastics will be on 2023 European Games programme
- 10 hours ago: Former table tennis child prodigy Lind lined up for men’s team semi-finals
- 12 hours ago: EOC seek stakeholders' feedback for 2023 European Games sport programme
- 13 hours ago: Final medal table shaping up
- 14 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the eighth day of action
