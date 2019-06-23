By Nancy Gillen and Mike Rowbottom in Minsk
The European Games: Day three of competition
Timeline
- 16 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog for the third day of action at the Minsk 2019 European Games
- 15 hours ago: Nine medals to be awarded on third day of European Games
- 14 hours ago: First gold medal of the day to be awarded in shooting
- 13 hours ago: EOC members fly to Lausanne for Olympic House inaugaration
- 12 hours ago: DNA gets underway
- 12 hours ago: Russia's Chernousov earns first gold medal of the day
- 10 hours ago: DNA - all your awkward questions answered
- 10 hours ago: Korakaki favourite for women's 10m air pistol
- 10 hours ago: Men's jeopardy high jump explained
- 9 hours ago: World champion pips Olympic champion to women's 10m air pistol gold
- 9 hours ago: Russia’s Averina claims second rhythmic gymnastics gold in hoops
- 9 hours ago: Russia edge past Netherlands to win mixed team compound archery gold
- 8 hours ago: Israel’s Ashram win rhythmic gymnastics gold in women’s ball
- 8 hours ago: Israel’s Ashram wins second rhythmic gymnastics gold
- 8 hours ago: Italy achieve first 2019 European Games gold in mixed team recurve
- 8 hours ago: Averina earns third rhythmic gymnastics gold in women’s ribbon
- 7 hours ago: Russia claim overall win in match two of athletics
- 6 hours ago: Belarus Sports and Tourism Minister Kovalchuk lovin' the vibe at the sambo
- 6 hours ago: Home side get their turn as DNA match 3 begins
- 6 hours ago: Italy's Ballerini triumphs in men's road race
- 6 hours ago: France’s world champion Agbegnenou earns women’s under-63kg judo gold
- 5 hours ago: Sweden’s Macias shocks Rio 2016 silver medallist Orujov to win men’s under-73kg judo gold
- 5 hours ago: Pinot of France earns women’s under-70kg judo gold
- 5 hours ago: Kirakosyan grabs men's sambo under-52kg gold
- 5 hours ago: Russia's Riabova forces home favourite to tap out to win sambo gold
- 5 hours ago: Acrobatic gymnastics gold for Belgium in women's groups all-around combined
- 5 hours ago: Casse earns men’s under-81kg judo gold in last action of the day at Chizhovka Arena
- 4 hours ago: Bagdasarian earns Russia another sambo gold
- 4 hours ago: Stanco beats fellow Italian Rossi to gold in women’s shotgun trap
- 4 hours ago: Czech shooter Kostelecky earns men’s shotgun trap gold
- 4 hours ago: Russian acrobatic gymnastics gold in mixed pairs all-around combined
- 4 hours ago: Home favourite Harelikava delights home crowd with sambo gold
- 4 hours ago: Home rhythmic gymnastics gold in women’s group multiple event
- 4 hours ago: Hosts miss victory by 0.02sec in third DNA match
- 4 hours ago: Nakhutsrishvili earns men's sambo under-74kg gold medal
- 4 hours ago: Belarus gold in women’s 3 hoops and 4 clubs
- 4 hours ago: Russia win rhythmic gymnastics women’s 5 balls gold
- 3 hours ago: Croatia achieve first sambo gold through Babic
- 3 hours ago: Sweden's Macias reflects on surprise judo win over Rio 2016 silver medallist
- 3 hours ago: Russia's Ryabov edges past Belarus's Kazusionak to win men's under-90kg sambo final
- 3 hours ago: Oryashkova takes gold in women's sambo under-80kg
- 3 hours ago: Berdzenishvili stuns Rybak in sambo finale
- 2 hours ago: Bondarenko fails to win but Ukraine secure DNA victory in final qualifying match
- 1 hour ago: Portugal’s Nascimento earns gold for men’s 100 metres with personal best
- 1 hour ago: Italy’s Fofanne Hassane gets 110m hurdles gold in DNA event
- 1 hour ago: Home high jumper Nedasekau earns individual DNA gold
- 1 hour ago: Slovenia’s Mihalinec wins women’s 100m gold with 11.36sec timing
- 1 hour ago: Home hurdler Herman earns 100m hurdles gold on DNA opening day
- 1 hour ago: Home thrower Khaladovich earns individual javelin gold on DNA day one
- 52 minutes ago: Russia’s Sokolova earns women’s long jump gold
- 44 minutes ago: Ukraine win gold for best 4x400m mixed relay performance
- 37 minutes ago: Ukraine produce golden performance in the Hunt – the mixed medley relay
- 33 minutes ago: Third day of competition concludes
