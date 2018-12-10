Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak has become the tenth star ambassador of the 2019 European Games in Minsk.

Lorak, a Ukrainian singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur and former United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, was unveiled as a star ambassador by the Minsk European Games Organising Committee today.

As well as coming second in the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest, Lorak has worked with UNICEF and the United Nations to help Ukrainians infected with HIV.

"Sport and music erases borders and brings countries and peoples together,” Minsk 2019 chief executie George Katulin said.

"Giving this certificate to one of the strongest vocalists in the world I would like to express confidence that many-millioned armies of music and sport fans will unite, and next year we will be able to celebrate the brightest event of the year - the 2nd European Games -together.”

Minsk 2019 have unveiled Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak as the tenth star ambassador for the European Games ©Minsk 2019

Lorak becomes the first star ambassador from outside of the European Games host country.

Four-time Olympic champion and two-time world champion biathlete Darya Domracheva was named as the first star ambassador of the Games back in July.

Other star ambassadors include pianist Rostislav Krimer, 2008 canoe sprint Olympic champion Aliaksandr Bahdanovich and 2018 European marathon champion Olga Mazurenok.

Organisers claim ambassadors will help spread the word about next year's event taking place in the Belarusian capital from June 21 to 30.