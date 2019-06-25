The European Games: Day five of competition
- 25 minutes ago: German mixed doubles table tennis pair win gold and book Tokyo 2020 spot
- 1 hour ago: Winner of mixed doubles table tennis to earn spot at Tokyo 2020
- 1 hour ago: High drama as Russia win judo mixed team title with golden score decider after 3-3 scoreline
- 3 hours ago: Judo mixed team medal matches underway
- 4 hours ago: Defending champion Kiryienka successfully retains men's time trial title
- 4 hours ago: Beach soccer gets underway at European Games
- 5 hours ago: Defending champion Kiryienka leads men's time trial
- 6 hours ago: Second Swiss gold in mixed team 50m rifle prone
- 6 hours ago: Mixed Team judo getting major rehearsal ahead of Tokyo 2020 debut
- 7 hours ago: Reusser speeds to victory in women's road cycling time trial
- 8 hours ago: Minsk 2019 executive director praises atmosphere
- 9 hours ago: Van der Breggen favourite to take road cycling time trial gold
- 10 hours ago: Russia continue to lead medal table
- 11 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the fifth day of action
