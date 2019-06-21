By Nancy GIllen and Mike Rowbottom in Minsk
The European Games: Day one of competition and Opening Ceremony
Timeline
- 7 hours ago: Welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 European Games in Minsk
- 6 hours ago: European Games action underway in archery and 3x3 basketball
- 6 hours ago: Russia seeking to maintain 3x3 basketball domination
- 5 hours ago: "Surprise" security check closes Main Press Centre
- 4 hours ago: Germany and Czech Republic win opening 3x3 basketball matches
- 4 hours ago: Russia successfully begin men's 3x3 basketball title defence
- 3 hours ago: Turkish archer Gazoz tops men's recurve individual ranking round
- 1 hour ago: Judoka Sally Conway announced as British flag-bearer
- 1 hour ago: Capralos foresees “great legacies” from the Minsk 2019 Games
- 46 minutes ago: Kosovo flag bearer Gjakova replaced due to delayed flight
View latest updates