The construction of customs facilities has been discussed as Belarus continues to prepare for next year's European Games in Minsk.

Customs bodies met for a seminar in the city of Grodno, located to the west of the country.

According to the Belarussian news agency BelTA, discussions centre around the reconstruction of checkpoints on the country's borders with Lithuania, Poland and Latvia.

The reconstruction projects are claimed to be supported by the European Union, with the seminar involving talks on upgrades and the modernisation of the facilities.

"The seminar was held to discuss the ongoing modernisation and adopting further decisions," the State Customs Committee stated, according to BelTA.

"The customs bodies took stock of the progress made at the facilities under construction, including the checkpoints at Urbany, Verkhny Terebezhov and Bruzgi."

Minsk will stage the second edition of the European Games next year ©Minsk 2019

Organisers are expecting a significant number of overseas sports fans will attend the Games in Minsk via Russia.

The influx will be supported by the decision to grant spectators the opportunity to stay in Belarusian territory without a visa for up to 30 days.

The visa system will be similar to the one used in Belarus during the 2014 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships.

Belarus and Russia have recently signed an inter-Governmental agreement under which Russia will provide visa-free travel in its territory for foreign nationals arriving for the European Games next year.

The Minsk 2019 European Games are set to take place from June 21 to 30 next year and ticket sales will begin on December 1.