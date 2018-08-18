Organisers of Minsk 2019 have held their second "Bright Team" event in the sport of judo.

The initiative has the goal of involving more people in the 15 sports on the European Games programme.

Bright Team began its work at a beach soccer tournament in the Belarus capital earlier this month.

The judo event saw participants put through their paces by Belarus judoka Marina Slutskaya, a European champion.

Minsk 2019 chief executive Anatoly Kotov and marketing director Maxim Koshkalda were among those to take part.

They were joined by stars including blogger and television presenter Eugene Perlin, blogger Anna Bond and singers Anna Sharkunova and Dyadya Vanya.

Miss Belarus Maria Vasilevich was another to take to the tatami.

"I came to the training to motivate myself because I ignored sport after giving birth," said Sharkunova.

European judo champion Marina Slutskaya put the participants through their paces ©Minsk 2019

"I hope that the second European Games will inspire everyone and, in particular, nursing mothers and young people to engage with and play sports.

"I realised that I am still fast, I have a team spirit, and I can do anything."

Bright Team has taken its name from the official Minsk 2019 motto "Bright Year, Bright You".

This in turn has been based on the letters BY, the first two letters, phonetically, that make up the word Belarus and also the internet country code domain for the nation.

In total, 4,082 athletes from all 50 European National Olympic Committees are set to compete in Minsk in 15 sports: 3x3 basketball, archery, athletics, badminton, beach soccer, gymnastics, boxing, canoe sprint, cycling, judo, karate, sambo, shooting, table tennis and wrestling.

The action is scheduled to take place between June 21 and 30 next year.