Belarus are expected to waive visas for European Games visitors from 10 days before the start of the multi-sport event.

Minsk 2019 have previously confirmed visas would be waived for ticket holders for the Games.

The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs have now claimed spectators would be able to enter the country without a visa 10 days prior to the Games beginning.

They would also be able to stay until 10 days after the Games draw to a close.

"It is expected that such fans will be able to enter and remain in the country during the period that starts ten days before the games and ends ten days after the last competition," the Ministry said, according to Belarusian news agency BelTA.

"If they plan to come to Belarus via the Russian Federation, they will not need the Russian visa."



It has been claimed the visa system will be similar to the one used in Belarus during the 2014 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships.

Organisers are expecting a significant number of overseas sports fans will attend the Games in Minsk via Russia.

Belarus and Russia recently signed an intergovernmental agreement under which Russia will provide visa-free travel in its territory for foreign nationals arriving for the European Games next year.

The Games are set to take place from June 21 to 30 next year.

Ticket sales are set to begin on December 1.

In total, 4,082 athletes from all 50 NOCs will compete in 15 sports in Minsk.

This will include 3x3 basketball, archery, athletics, badminton, beach soccer, boxing and canoe sprint.

Cycling, gymnastics, judo, karate, sambo, shooting, table tennis and wrestling also feature on the programme.

Ten of the 15 sports will act as qualifiers for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, with the European Games also counting as the official European Championships for four sports.