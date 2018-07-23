Minsk 2019 has signed up Vokrug Sveta as the official travel agent of the second European Games.

The company will now provide services for visitors attending the event in the Belarus capital next year.

Part of the deal will see Vokrug Sveta set up a website with the European Games logo, which will allow online reservations for tickets, tours and transportation.

The site will feature an online chat service and will be available in English and Russian.

"By signing this cooperation agreement, we solve several problems," said Minsk 2019 Organising Committee head George Katulin.

"The main one is to promote the European Games and the Republic of Belarus abroad.

"We discussed promotion during the visit of the Coordination Commission of the European Olympic Committees recently.

"It was concluded that promotion inside the country was significantly intensified.

"However, the awareness of our European members is still lagging behind.

"Thus, this kind of agreement helps to promote the Games and the hosting of foreign guests without additional resources."

Minsk will host the second edition of the European Games next year ©Minsk 2019

Vokrug Sveta director Marina Kondrashova also welcomed the agreement.

"We treat the agreement very responsibly," she said.

"We will do everything possible for the fans and visitors who will arrive for the second European Games.

"We hope to increase the flow of foreign tourists to Belarus."

The second edition of the European Games is due to run between June 21 and 30 next year.

In total, 4,082 athletes from all 50 European National Olympic Committees will compete in Minsk in 15 sports: 3x3 basketball, archery, athletics, badminton, beach soccer, beach volleyball, boxing, canoe sprint, cycling, judo, karate, sambo, shooting, table tennis and wrestling.

Ten of the 15 sports will act as qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with the European Games also counting as the official European Championships for four sports.

There will be 91 men's events, 89 women's events and 21 mixed events in total, with 115 universality spots available.

All 12 sporting venues, of which 11 are existing facilities, will be located within a maximum 30 minutes' drive from the Athletes' Village, ensuring athletes can easily travel to training and competition sites.







