Singapore's Gao Ning concluded the table tennis programme at Gold Coast 2018 in style as he topped the podium in the men's singles and mixed doubles events to extend his Commonwealth Games gold medal tally to five here today.

The 35-year-old veteran overcame Nigerian Quadri Aruna 11-7, 11-8, 5-11, 3-11, 11-9, 11-5 to secure his first Commonwealth Games singles title at the Oxenford Studios.

Gao had earlier partnered Yu Mengyu to the mixed doubles crown as the Singaporean pair dispatched England's Liam Pitchford and Ho Tin-Tin 12-10, 12-10, 11-9.

The victory ensured Singapore wrestled back the gold medal from England after Paul and Joanna Drinkhall broke the Asian nation's dominance of the event when they sealed the title four years ago in Glasgow.

The bronze medal in the men's singles was earned by Sharath Achanta of India, who defeated England's Samuel Walker 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10.

Gao was favourite to end his wait for a previously elusive Commonwealth Games singles crown despite having a lower world ranking than Aruna.

The Nigerian, the world number 26, did not play in the team competition through illness and claimed he was still struggling with it when he arrived for the Games here.

Gao began the better and quickly moved into a healthy two-game lead.

Aruna defied his sickness issues, however, as he roared back to level by claiming the next two.

Gao Ning and Yu Mengyu produced a commanding performance to win the mixed doubles crown ©Getty Images

But the task proved too difficult for the Nigerian as Gao rediscovered his form to ensure he stood atop the singles podium for the first time at the Commonwealth Games.

Gao was part of the men's team which sealed gold at New Delhi 2010 and in Glasgow four years later.

He also won the men's doubles in the Scottish city alongside team-mate Li Hu, leaving the singles crown as the only gold to elude him.

"This gold medal means a lot to me," said Gao.

"At the same time, I am happy to have won gold medals in other events, like the mixed doubles this morning.

"I am also happy my other teammates have also achieved great results."

Gao and Yu enjoyed a much more comfortable outing in the mixed doubles, although they were made to work hard in the opening stages of their clash with Pitchford and Ho.

The Singaporean duo eventually showed their class in recording a straight games success over the English pair.

The victory helped ease the disappointment for Yu, who was beaten by India's Manika Batra in the women's singles final yesterday.

Singapore and India, who claimed a stunning team win last week, both finished with three table tennis gold medals.