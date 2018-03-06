Rugby league star Johnathan Thurston will serve as the Batonbearer when the Gold Coast 2018 Queen's Baton Relay visits Townsville in two weeks' time.

The 34-year-old will be the final Batonbearer on March 18, when he will carry the Baton into Jezzine Barracks in the coastal city in Queensland.

Thurston became the first four-time Dally M Medallist in 2015, with the honour recognising the season's best player.

The North Queensland Cowboys player was man-of-the-match in the 2013 Rugby League World Cup final, where Australia emerged as 34-2 winners against New Zealand.

He will be one of 104 local legends in Townsville who are set to carry the Baton through the city, which will host basketball matches at the Commonwealth Games next month.

"Townsville is my home and to have it play an integral part in the lead-up to these Commonwealth Games is truly special," he said.

"Queensland does big events well and I'm certain these Commonwealth Games will be no different.

"I'm looking forward to Townsville being on show to the world during the men's and women's basketball competitions."

The day in Townsville will begin in the West End, with the Baton then scheduled to travel into the city and down into Palmer Street.

It will then head to The Strand, before finishing at the barracks with Thurston.

The Baton will be part of a live 30 minute free community celebration at the barracks.

The Queen's Baton Relay has been taking place in the build-up to the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

"It's fantastic that Townsville has been selected to be part of such a major event and there's no doubt our city is full of sports fanatics," said Jenny Hill, Townsville Mayor.

"Having Johnathan Thurston as a Batonbearer will be a very special moment for the North Queensland community and I'm sure will help inspire out next generation of athletes."

The Baton will continue in Townsville the following day, with the Relay continuing to Reid Park, before eventually finishing in Cranbrook.

Townsville is scheduled to host preliminary round matches in the men's and women's basketball competitions at the Games.

The Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre will be home to Pool A of the women's tournament, featuring hosts Australia, Canada, England and Mozambique.

Pool B of the men's competition will also be based at the venue, with Cameroon, England, India and Scotland set to go head-to-head.

Action will then head to the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre for the final matches.