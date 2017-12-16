Australian squash player David Palmer will appear at his sixth consecutive Commonwealth Games on home soil after being selected by the host nation for Gold Coast 2018.

The 41-year-old has appeared at every edition of the Games since debuting in Kuala Lumpur in 1998, when the sport was staged for the first time.

He has won two gold medals at the quadrennial event, which both came at the last edition in Glasgow in 2014.

Palmer won the men's doubles title alongside Cameron Pilley and added the mixed doubles gold with Rachael Grinham.

These medals added to the singles silver he won the last time Australia hosted the Games, in Melbourne in 2006.

Grinham has also been picked for Gold Coast among Australia's 10-strong squad, and will compete at a fifth Commonwealth Games.

She also won the women's doubles gold medal in Melbourne with sister Natalie and has won five medals at the Games in all.

Donna Urquhart, Ryan Cuskelly and Cameron Pilley are other squash selections who have experience of the Commonwealth Games.

David Palmer and Rachael Grinham won mixed doubles gold at Glasgow 2014 ©Getty Images

Christine Nunn, Tamika Saxby, Zac Alexander and Rex Hendrick will all make their debuts.

Australian Chef de Mission Steve Moneghetti welcomed the selection of the athletes.

"The announcement of athletes officially onto the Australian team is really exciting and I congratulate the 10 athletes who have been selected," he said.

"These squash athletes spend a lot of time competing overseas and many are based abroad, so to be part of a Commonwealth Games team on home soil will be very special for them.

"What an amazing achievement from David Palmer and Rachael Grinham to be named on their sixth and fifth Commonwealth Games team respectively.

"And what an opportunity for some of our emerging players to learn from them."

Australia is the leading squash nation at the Commonwealth Games with nine gold medals and 30 medals overall.

Gold Coast 2018 will take place between April 4 and 15 next year.