Commonwealth Games Australia have announced a 13-strong boxing team for Gold Coast 2018, with all but one athlete poised to make their Games debut.

World Championships silver medallist Kaye Scott is the sole boxer boasting experience of the Commonwealth Games, having competed at Glasgow 2014.

She will compete in the 69 kilogram division in Gold Coast, while Scott will be women’s team by four team-mates.

It follows the expansion of the women’s boxing programme from Glasgow 2014, where the it debuted on the Games’ programme with three divisions.

Skye Nicholson is poised to compete in the women’s 57kg division, as she seeks to follow her late brother Jamie in appearing at the multi-sport event.

Jamie earned a bronze medal at the Auckland 1990 Commonwealth Games, but died in a car crash four years later.

Taylah Robertson will debut in the women’s 51kg event, with the 19-year-old being the youngest member of the Australian boxing team.

Anja Stridsman and Caitlin Parker will compete in the 60kg and 75kg competitions, respectively.

The men’s team includes two athletes who boxed at the Samoa 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games, headed by Jack Bowen, who earned gold at the event.

He will feature in the men’s 56kg division at Gold Coast 2018, while he will be joined by fellow Youth Games participant Harrison Garside, who will participate in the 60kg competition.

Five female boxers are confirmed for #TeamAUS & are #GC2018 bound !! Two more than Glasgow 2014 pic.twitter.com/7MvcmH9Uzy — Comm Games AUS (@CommGamesAUS) December 13, 2017

Heavyweight and Rio 2016 Olympian Jason Whateley has also be selected, along with former Melbourne Storm rugby league play Toese Vousiutu.

Vousiutu is due to compete in the over 91kg super heavyweight event.

The squad is completed by Liam Wilson and Terry Nickolas, Campbell Somerville, and Clay Waterman.

“This is a really exciting young boxing team and I look forward to seeing what they can achieve at Gold Coast 2018,” said Steve Moneghetti, Australia’s Chef de Mission.

“It is fantastic to see the women’s boxing program expand at the Commonwealth Games and great to see five strong female competitors named in the Australian team.

“As Chef de Mission one of things you enjoy most is welcoming debutants on to their first Commonwealth Games team.

“It is very special.

“Jack Bowen is one of the 12 debutants and it is a great story to see him progress from Commonwealth Youth Games gold medallist in 2015 to the Gold Coast team in 2018.”

The announcement was made at the AIS Combat Centre in Canberra, with athletes being welcomed on to the team by Australian team executive member Petria Thomas.

Australia have enjoyed strong success in boxing at the Games, winning a total of 62 medals since the inaugural Games back in 1930.

Their tally includes 15 gold medals, with two coming at Glasgow 2014 when Andrew Moloney and Shelley Watts triumphed in the men’s 52kg and women’s 57kg divisions.

Joseph Goodall also earned a silver in the men’s super heavyweight event.

Gold Coast 2018 will take place from April 4 to 15.