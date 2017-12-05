Gold Coast 2018’s preparations for next year’s Commonwealth Games are set to be assessed for the final time by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), while the organisation will also provide an update on the status of the 2022 event.

The Commission, chaired by Canada's Bruce Robertson, will seek updates from organisers on a variety of aspects of the Games over the next three days.

Their visit comes with 120 days to go until the Games’ Opening Ceremony on April 4.

Officials are likely to be impressed with the current state of preparations, with organisers having released updates showing strong ticket sales in recent weeks.

Several sports and the Opening Ceremony have sold out completely as the countdown continues.

Gold Coast 2018 outlined in October that all permanent construction projects had been completed, while a number of temporary venues are showing strong progress.

This includes the installation of an athletics track at Carrara Stadium, which will also host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

The completion of several qualification events and team announcements have continued the build-up, while the Queen’s Baton Relay is heading towards the conclusion of the international stage of its journey to Gold Coast.

It will eventually arrive in Australia on Christmas Eve to begin a 100-day tour across the nation, concluding at the Games' Opening Ceremony.

The Baton Relay was launched during Commonwealth Day on March 13 in London, where the Queen handed it to the first Batonbearer, Australian track cycling legend Anna Meares.

Prince Charles is due to remove the message placed into the Baton by Queen Elizabeth, during the Opening Ceremony of Gold Coast 2018 on April 4.

The hardworking GOLDOC Board meeting today on Gold Coast #gc2018 pic.twitter.com/kpTScHg23M — Peter Beattie (@SmartState1) December 5, 2017

Organisers are relieved the Games has largely avoided being caught up in last month's Queensland state election, something the Coordination Commission had concerns about on their previous visit last December.

Despite the progress, the Commission and Gold Coast 2018 will meet two days after News Corporation announced their intention to boycott next year’s Games over a dispute about news access rules, with their company having now been joined by Fairfax Media.

Under the terms of the Host City Contract for the Commonwealth Games, only rights holding broadcasters will be able to broadcast video and audio content of Gold Coast 2018.

The CGF sold the rights to the Games in Australia to Channel Seven back in 2014, with any changes to the news access rules needing to be negotiated between the broadcaster and other media organisations.

Both the CGF and Gold Coast 2018 have vowed to continue to work with organisations to maximise their coverage of the Games, which will run from April 4 to 15 next year.

Visas may also pose another discussions point between Gold Coast 2018 and the Commission, with CGF President Louise Martin stating in October that the existing situation with visas was the “biggest risk to the success of the Games.”

She explained there were a number of factors behind the Commonwealth Games Associations’ concerns, from fears that individuals might have difficulty in filling out applications to issues surrounding people with existing visas to Australia.

The latter could see athletes, or team officials with existing tourist visas, have their current terms halted due to them applying for the Games, with no guarantees their original status would resume following the completion of the event.

Martin, along with CGF chief executive David Grevemberg, attended the final Gold Coast 2018 Board meeting of the year today.

Peter Beattie, Gold Coast 2018 chairman, reiterated that the Games was “on time and on budget”.

The Coordination Commission visit will conclude on Friday (December 8), with a press conference expected to take place.

An update will be provided by the CGF on the status of the 2022 host selection process, with Birmingham the clear favourite to be awarded the Games ©Getty Images

The CGF will hold their own Executive Board meeting tomorrow here in Gold Coast, where they will discuss the latest steps regarding the selection of a host for the 2022 event.

An extended deadline for cities to bid for the Games closed last week.

The CGF said they had been updated by Australia, Canada, Malaysia and England since the Executive Board decided to extend the bidding window to November 30 at its meeting in Colombo in October.

Birmingham's bid was adjudged to be "not fully compliant" in October, but the English city remains a clear favourite to be awarded the Games.

Among the key issues that need clarifying were conditions attached to the Government guarantees.

Victoria, in Canada, have been in continued dialogue with the CGF but have lacked the support of the Provincial Government in British Columbia or the Federal administration in Canadian capital Ottawa.

A potential bid from Kuala Lumpur, hosts of the 1998 Commonwealth Games, is also hampered by a lack of Government support and 2026 is seen as a more feasible option for the Malaysian capital.

Australia has always positioned itself as a contingency plan for the CGF should the organisation fail to receive a suitable bid.