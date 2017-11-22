Kelly Services, a leading provider of recruitment and talent management solutions in Australia, has been appointed as the “Official Temporary Workforce Supplier” to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018).

It will work closely with the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee (GOLDOC) villages and logistics teams to provide a temporary workforce consisting of general labourers, forklift operators, warehouse staff, administration professionals and call centre operators to support the successful delivery of various GC2018 venues and villages across Gold Coast, Brisbane, Townsville and Cairns.

Kelly Services managing director and country general manager, Penny O’Reilly, said the team is incredibly proud to help deliver the Games.

“Just as the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games presents athletes and spectators from around the world with a once-in-a-lifetime experience, playing a role in driving the success of the event by delivering a quality, temporary workforce is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our business,” said O’Reilly.

“Kelly works with thousands of individuals across Australia every day, creating connections between great people and great employers.

"We understand better than most the impact a high quality temporary workforce has on an organisation's success.”

“We are very proud to be in a position to provide an opportunity for great talent from across the country to find temporary work on the Commonwealth Games."

The Carrara Stadium will be the venue for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

GOLDOC general manager for commercial, Cameron Murray, welcomed Kelly Services to the GC2018 sponsor family.

“Kelly Services will be recruiting around 400 temporary workforce positions over the coming months,” said Murray.

“The temporary workforce position will be active across a seven-month period, with the initial intake commencing mid-November and running through to late May 2018.

“These roles will assist with the final fit out of the Commonwealth Games Village and venues in preparation for the athlete’s arrivals, before turning their attention to the bump out post Games.”

The Games take place from April 4 to 15.

Jobseekers should apply here.

Tickets for the Opening Ceremony have been all but sold out.

A Gold Coast 2018 spokesman was reported as saying by the Gold Coast Bulletin that only single and "limited availability" seats remained for the Opening Ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at the Carrara Stadium on April 4.

About 2,000 tickets went on sale on Monday (November 20) as part of an additional 100,000 released to the general public.

A total of 300,000 tickets are now available here on a first-come, first-served basis.

"There are over 200,000 tickets still available to most sports across the Gold Coast 2018 competition schedule," the spokesman said.

"For anyone that has experienced difficulties with their browser displaying availability of tickets, we recommend you close your browser and refresh."

Gold Coast 2018 claims the day of the Opening Ceremony will be a momentous one for the city as the biggest event in its history begins and "sets the tone for 11 amazing days of world-class sporting competition".

"There’ll be spectacular, uplifting and surprising moments of theatre, breathtaking visual effects, dancing and music," a statement on the Gold Coast 2018 website reads.