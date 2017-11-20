Tickets for the Opening Ceremony of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games have all but sold out.

A Gold Coast 2018 spokesman was reported as saying by the Gold Coast Bulletin that only single and "limited availability" seats remained for the Opening Ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at the Carrara Stadium on April 4.

About 2,000 tickets went on sale at midday local time today as part of an additional 100,000 released to the general public.

A total of 300,000 tickets are now available here on a first-come, first-served basis.

"There are over 200,000 tickets still available to most sports across the Gold Coast 2018 competition schedule," the spokesman said.

"For anyone that has experienced difficulties with their browser displaying availability of tickets, we recommend you close your browser and refresh."

Gold Coast 2018 claims the day of the Opening Ceremony will be a momentous one for the city as the biggest event in its history begins and "sets the tone for 11 amazing days of world-class sporting competition".

"There’ll be spectacular, uplifting and surprising moments of theatre, breathtaking visual effects, dancing and music," a statement on the Gold Coast 2018 website reads.

An additional 100,000 tickets for Gold Coast 2018 have been released today to the general public ©Getty Images

"As a showcase of culture, colour, unity and diversity, the Opening Ceremony will epitomise the spirit of the Gold Coast and Queensland.

"Carrara Stadium will be the centre stage for glamour, theatre and entertainment as the venue for the Opening Ceremony."

To celebrate the final major release of tickets, Australian netball captain Caitlin Bassett and leading Australian gymnast Luke Wadsworth yesterday gathered at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre.

More than 10,000 additional tickets have been released for the netball finals and the artistic and rhythmic gymnastics events, which will all be held at the venue.

Tickets to the Closing Ceremony, which is also due to be held at the Carrara Stadium, and various finals remain up for grabs.

Gold Coast 2018 is scheduled to take place from April 4 to 15.

Ticket prices start from AUD$20 (£11.40/$15.10/€12.83) for adults and AUD$10 (£5.70/$7.55/€6.41) for children.

The prices include free public transport on event days within the South East Queensland TransLink transport network, along with the Cairns TransLink and Townsville connect bus networks.