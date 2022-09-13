National Sambo Federation of Ukraine to boycott European Championships over stance on Russian athletes

Ukraine is set to boycott the European Sambo Championships because Russian and Belarusian athletes will be able to compete with neutral status.

The National Sambo Federation of Ukraine (NFSU) released an emotional statement on the invasion, which has reached its 202nd day, in which it criticised the International Sambo Federation (FIAS).

Unlike the majority of International Federations, the FIAS has not banned Russian and Belarusians outright in response to the war.

The FIAS has banned Russian and Belarusian national flags, anthems and symbols, but athletes from the two can compete under the FIAS flag.

Sambo's global governing body has also stripped Russia and Belarus of international events it sanctions, including the European Championships.

The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in Yekaterinburg in Russia, but was moved to Novi Sad in Serbia.

Athletes competing under the FIAS flag won the team title at last month's World Beach Sambo Championships ©FIAS

"We, the athletes, coaches and specialists of the National Sambo Federation of Ukraine, declare our refusal to participate in the European SAMBO Championship among men and women, juniors, youth, which will be held from September 14 to 19, 2022 in the city of Novi Sad (Republic of Serbia), due to the decision of the International Sambo Federation and the European Sambo Federation to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in these competitions," read an NFSU statement.

"We call on all national sambo federations of member countries of the International Sambo Federation and the European Sambo Federation to support us in our struggle to preserve freedom, equality, democratic and human values, international sports and Olympic principles!"

insidethegames has approached both FIAS and the European Sambo Federation for comment.

The European Championships took place in Serbia once before, in 2006 in Belgrade, when the country was known as Serbia and Montenegro.

Novi Sad held the World Championships in 2020 when Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat pulled out over COVID-19 fears.