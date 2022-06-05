The All-Russian Sambo Federation (VFS) is planning to stage an international tournament in Yekaterinburg later this year.

The organisation's President Sergey Eliseev suggested that September would likely be the time frame for the proposed event.

"Due to the fact that we cannot host major international competitions, we have made amendments to the calendar," said Eliseev, as reported by Russian state-run news agency TASS.

"We were supposed to hold the European Championship in Yekaterinburg, unfortunately, we had to postpone it, but it will take place in Serbia.

"Considering that we could not hold championship in Yekaterinburg, we are planning to hold an international tournament there in September, because the other day we opened the Sambo Palace there.

VFS President Sergey Eliseev is preparing to stage an event in Yekaterinburg this year ©Getty Images

"I think it deserves to host international competitions there."

The continental event in Serbia is scheduled to take place in Novi Sad from September 14 to 19.

Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete but in accordance with the International Sambo Federation's (FIAS) ruling they will have to do so under the FIAS flag, logo and anthem.

The international governing body announced the decision and that it was suspending competitions in the two countries in line with the International Olympic Committee's recommendation following the invasion of Ukraine.