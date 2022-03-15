Serbia to host European Sambo Championships after event moved from Russia

The European Sambo Championships has been awarded to Serbia after the decision to move the event from Russia.

The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) had ruled last week that sambo competitions would not be held in either Russia or Belarus with immediate effect, due to the war in Ukraine.

The European Championships had been scheduled to take place in Yekaterinburg in May.

Competition will now take place at Novi Sad in Serbia.

The European Sambo Federation (ESF) Executive Committee said the event will be held from September 14 to 19.

Dates were confirmed at the ESF Executive Committee meeting on March 10.

A decision was taken by the organisation to jointly stage the youth and junior event, alongside the senior version of the European Championships.

FIAS moved sambo events out of Russia following the war in Ukraine ©FIAS

Youth events will feature male and female athletes aged between 16 and 18, with junior events including competitors aged between 18 and 20.

Senior competitions will be held for both men and women in sambo and combat sambo divisions.

Serbia will host the European Championships for the second time, with the country’s capital city Belgrade having held the event in 2006.

Novi Sad was the location for the 2020 World Championships.

The ESF has also confirmed it will organise international training camps.

Conditions, dates and venues of these events will be published later.