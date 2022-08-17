FIAS hosts sambo coaches and referees seminar with more than 400 participants in China

Chongqing University of Arts and Sciences was the venue for the inaugural sambo seminar for coaches and referees of Chinese colleges and universities.

The event was organised remotely by the China University Sports Association with the support of the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) and had 402 people take part.

It covered various topics including the history of sambo, the rules and refereeing methods, and the essential basic skills and techniques for athletes.

The seminar was attended by teachers and students from various institutions.

"The initiative to hold this event came from the Chinese side, where we observe an active interest in the development of sambo in the country," said Sergey Tabakov, the executive director of FIAS.

"Previously, we trained several specialists who are now not only sambo coaches in China, but are also actively developing this sport in their own country.

Sergey Tabakov demonstrated basic sambo techniques in the seminar in addition to the history of sambo, the rules and refereeing methods ©FIAS

"They became the ideological inspirers and teachers at the seminar, and also invited me to conduct classes on the methodology of teaching sambo technical actions.

To demonstrate the techniques, I attracted Chinese students who were able not only to show the technique, but also to explain in detail all the nuances to their compatriots.

"This is not the first time we have used the online format for training, and it has proven itself well.

"I think that we will try to implement something similar in the near future in other countries for other national federations."

In addition to Tabakov, the seminar was attended by certified FIAS coaches Gong Maofu and Ge Xiaolong.