Cameroonian sambists have been honoured by the country's President Paul Biya following their achievements at the African Sambo Championships in Yaoundé.

The hosts finished the event with eight gold, four silver, and four bronze medals to top the standings ahead of Morocco and Egypt with six and two golds, respectively.

A total of 25 athletes became recipients of the Cameroonian Order of Valour, Order of Merit, and Order of Sporting Merit.

The ceremony was organised at the Yaoundé Multisport Arena, the same venue that staged the continental competition from July 16 to 17.

The state orders were presented by Cameroonian Sports Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi on behalf of the absent Biya.

Local sporting stakeholders described the event as "outstanding" as leaders of the national sambo federation were also recognised in the awards.





At the Championships, Cameroon led all three disciplines - men's, women's, and combat sambo - on their way to the overall crown.

"I am glad that we managed to present a real sports party to Cameroon, as well as to all African sambists," said Francois Mbassi, head of the Cameroon Sambo Federation and member of the Executive Committee of the International Sambo Federation.

"Our incredible fans throughout the tournament tirelessly supported the athletes, helping them win the fights.

"In turn, the organising committee of the tournament received strong support from the Ministry of Sports and the NOC of Cameroon, as well as the general partner of the championship - Rosneft oil company.

"Thanks to this, we were able to hold the tournament at a high level and get a lot of enthusiastic feedback from participants from different countries."