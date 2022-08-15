FIAS to broadcast World Beach Sambo Championships on own website

The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) is to broadcast this month's World Beach Sambo Championships on its website.

Bat Yam in Israel is due to stage competition on August 27 and 28.

Medals are set to be won in four men's and four women's weight categories on the opening day of the World Championships.

Team competition will then follow on August 28.

Sambo fans will be able to follow the action on the FIAS website.

Israel's national governing body has said preparations for the World Beach Sambo Championships are in full swing after a test event was held at the venue last month.

The Israeli Beach Sambo Championships took place at Riviera Beach in Bat Yam.

World Beach Sambo Championships were held for the first time in 2021 ©FIAS

The best performers will go on to represent Israel in the World Championships.

The first edition of the World Beach Sambo Championships took place in Cyprus last year, with the Russian Sambo Federation (RSF) winning seven of the nine gold medals.

Those athletes were competing under the RSF banner because of sanctions imposed on Russia by the World Anti-Doping Agency over the cover-up of a state-sponsored doping programme.

As things stand, Russian sambists will have to compete under the FIAS flag in 2022.

The global governing body - led by a Russian in Vasily Shestakov - has suspended all events in Russia and Belarus in response to the war in Ukraine, but stopped short of banning athletes from the countries outright, allowing then to compete under the FIAS flag.



