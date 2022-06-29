Australian athletes, coaches and referees attended a sambo seminar in Victoria where they got the chance to master new techniques.

The event was held at the Torney’s Fighting Fit sports club from June 17 to 19 and saw participants learn about the rules and execution of moves.

The three-day seminar comes after several coaches in Australia achieved online certification from the International Sambo Federation to enable them to conduct attestations at student level.

After hours of training at the seminar, sambists staged demonstrations with children aged between four and 16 meeting on the carpet in competitive duels.

Heads of local sports clubs and directors of secondary schools were among the spectators at the event.

Sambists got the chance to master new techniques and compete against each other ©FIAS

Sambo Federation of Australia President Savely Timofeev claimed the event had helped to raise the level of those that attended.

"Once again I would like to note the high level and dynamics of SAMBO development in the organisation headed by Kyle Torney," said Timofeev.

"At the cost of his time and investment of his own funds, he conducts socially important activities with children, including not ordinary teenagers.

"All joint events held in Victoria are aimed at improving the professional level of athletes, forming and strengthening the sambo fraternity, as well as attracting public attention to initiative people."