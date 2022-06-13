National Olympic Committee of Ukraine President and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Sergey Bubka was among those in attendance at the International Sambo Tournament "Friendship" held in Romania.

Ukraine was one of six countries which competed at the event organised by the Romanian Sambo Federation and the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR), the others being the host nation, the Republic of the Congo, France, Israel and Moldova.

Competition took place at the Sydney 2000 Sports Complex, the base of the COSR in Izvorani.

Afterwards, a three-day training camp was held for sambists.

ROSC President Mihai Kovaliu and secretary general Georgy Boroy joined Bubka among the high-profile visitors to the tournament.

Bubka's attendance aimed to encourage the Ukrainian athletes, with basketball players, fencers and triathletes also travelling to Romania for training purposes.

IOC President Sergey Bubka travelled to Romania to encourage Ukrainian athletes conducting training ©Getty Images

Seoul 1988 Olympics men's pole vault gold medallist Bubka has been tasked with coordinating humanitarian assistance provided by the Olympic Movement to Ukrainian sport in response to the Russian invasion.

He has been an IOC member since 2008.

The widely condemned attack on Ukraine prompted the IOC to recommend that International Federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from their competitions.

However, the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) has ruled that athletes from both countries can compete at its events under its flag, logo and anthem.

National Ukrainian Sambo Federation President Vadim Rogach sent a scathing letter to the Russian President of FIAS Vasily Shestakov in April demanding further action from the governing body.