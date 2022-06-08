Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSC) President Hamad Kalkaba Malboum has hosted African Sambo Confederation counterpart Dalil Scalli.

The pair met at CNOSC headquarters in Yaoundé - the city due to host this year's African Sambo Championships.

That event, as well as measures to grow sambo in Cameroon, were said to be discussed by Malboum and Scalli.

Scalli also visited Sports Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi on the trip to Cameroon.

Cameron is due to hold the African Sambo Championships on July 16 and 17.

Seidou Nji Mouluh, from Cameroon, was Africa's first-ever sambo world champion ©FIAS

The nation is historically one of the best in Africa in sambo, and last year won eight medals when Egypt staged the continent's flagship event.

This included five gold medals - a tally bettered only by Morocco.

In 2020, Cameroonian Seidou Nji Mouluh became the first African sambist to win a world title, in the under-100 kilograms men's combat sambo division.