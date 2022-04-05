National Ukrainian Sambo Federation (NFSU) President Vadim Rogach has sent a scathing letter to International Sambo Federation (FIAS) leader Vasily Shestakov demanding that the global governing body place more restrictive sanctions on Russia.

Russian and Belarusian sambists can compete at major events under an FIAS flag as things stand.

This is in contrast to the majority of International Federations, which have banned Russian and Belarusian competitors outright in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Following what the NFSU claims have been two ignored letters to the FIAS, Rogach is now calling on Shestakov remove the Russian and Belarusian national teams from participating in its competitions under any guise.

Rogach also wants a life ban given to Russian athletes who have supported the actions of the country's President Vladimir Putin and for all Russians and Belarusians to be removed from FIAS leadership positions.

This would include FIAS President Shestakov, who is Russian, and European Sambo Federation President Sergey Eliseev.

The remaining demands include a call for an Extraordinary Congress to elect new members to the FIAS Executive Committee before determining next steps for sambo's global development.

"I draw your attention to that SAMBO is not [a] Russian monopoly but an international martial art," Rogach wrote in a letter to Shestakov.

"And if the FIAS leadership considers itself to be a truly international organization, then it must react according to its Statutes, the provisions of the Olympic Charter, and generally accepted norms and principles of the world community."

Rogach warned that if the FIAS did not make the recommended changes then it would be an accomplice to war crimes and risks seeing sambo ostracised by the global sporting community.

Rogach concluded: "All those who genuinely cherish our kind of martial arts understand that only breaking ties with war criminals will allow us to count on the future of SAMBO in the world!"

insidethegames has contacted the FIAS for comment.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, at least 1,430 civilians have been killed, according to the United Nations.

It fears the true number is considerably higher, while an estimated 15,000 military personnel have also lost their lives.

More than 4.2 million refugees have fled Ukraine.

Belarus is supporting the military operation, which is why its athletes are also subject to sanctions.