The Asian Sambo Championships are due to get underway tomorrow in Lebanon.

Organised by the Sambo Union of Asia (SUA) and International Sambo Federation, the 2022 edition is due to last three days at the Bouddha Sports Center in Jounieh.

Youth and Junior Asian Sambo Championships are also being held over the same period.

This will be the 30th time the annual Asian Championships have been held - the first official event was staged back in 1992, while the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uzbek capital Tashkent staged the 2021 edition, where the host nation won a tournament-best 27 medals, including 10 gold.

Sambists from around 20 countries are expected to participate this year, including representatives from Oceania.

The SUA agreed to the inclusion of athletes from Australia and New Zealand at the Asian Championships back in 2019.

After their presence at the event was not possible since then due to travel restrictions, athletes from the two nations will be able to compete for the first time this year.

Referees from 10 different countries were in attendance at the Referee Certification Seminar yesterday ©FIAS

In preparation for the Asian Championships, the SUA organisd a referee seminar that was held yesterday in Jounieh.

The seminar sought to hone the skills of the continent's referees prior to their involvement at the tournament.

Soon after the Asian Championships, a World Sambo Cup is also taking place from June 18 to 19 in Casablanca in Morocco, offering athletes another chance to compete.