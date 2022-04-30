The leaders of the Sambo Union of Asia (SUA) have visited Lebanon to inspect the preparation of the Asian Sambo Championships and the Asian Youth and Junior Sambo Championships.

Alamjon Mullaev, the President of the SUA, and Suresh Gopi, the first vice-president of the SUA, visited the city’s major sports arenas and sanctioned the use of the Fouad Chebah Indoor Stadium for the Championships.

The duo participated in several significant meetings which concluded with agreement on the prospects for the sport in Lebanon.

The two SUA officials also discussed the current situation for Lebanese sambo and defined plans to develop martial arts in the country with Francois Saade, the President of the Lebanese Sambo and Judo Federation, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs George Kallas and Lebanese Olympic Committee President Boutros Jalkh.

Sports functionaries confirmed their support and preparedness to supply all possible assistance in organising and staging both competitions, which are set for between June 2 and 4.

Asian sambists are due to participate in the continental Championships in Lebanon in June ©FIAS

Organisers detailed other administrative information on logistics, accommodation and food for the participants.

"It was an important visit, which allowed us to be convinced once again of the seriousness of the host country's intentions to hold continental championships at the highest level," Mullaev said.

"I am sure that the competitions will be remembered by both participants and spectators, and will also become an additional incentive for the further development of sambo in Lebanon."

Russia-state owned oil giant Rosneft is the general partner of both competitions.