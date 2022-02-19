Hunko becomes second Ukrainian to fail drugs test at Beijing 2022 as Iranian formally expelled

Bobsledder Lidiia Hunko has tested positive for testosterone at the Winter Olympic and been "provisionally banned" from Beijing 2022 - the second Ukrainian competitor at these Games to fail an anti-doping test.

Hunko was tested by International Testing Agency (ITA) officials after finishing last of the 20 competitors in the monobob on Monday (February 14).

"The sample was collected by the ITA under the testing authority and results management authority of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during an in-competition anti-doping control on 14 February 2022 in Yanqing, China," a statement said.

"The result of the test was reported by the Word Anti Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory in Beijing three days later.

"The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended until the resolution of the matter in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022,"

Hunko's B-sample has yet to be examined but she "is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity, during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022," officials said.

On Wednesday (February 16), it had been announced that Ukrainian cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska had tested positive for anabolic steroids and been suspended.

She had competed in the women's sprint, the 10 kilometres classical and the 4x5km relay at Beijing 2022.

The 28-year-old Hunko is the first Ukrainian woman bobsledder to compete in the Olympics having only taken up the sport four years ago.

She had previously been a bodybuilder.

Meanwhile, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has formally confirmed that Iranian slalom skier Hossein Saveh Shemshaki has been expelled from the Games after a positive test for the anabolic steroid Oral Turinabol.

Shemshaki, a competitor in two previous Winter Olympics at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014, had carried the Iranian flag at the Opening Ceremony.

He returned the positive test on February 7 - three days after the Opening Ceremony - and did not compete after being placed under a "mandatory provisional suspension".

Iranian skier Hossein Saveh Shemshaki had competed in both Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 ©Getty Images

Shemshaki's case was referred to arbitrator, Austrian judge Martina Spreitzer-Kropiunik at the CAS office in Beijing.

Spreitzer-Kropiunik heard evidence by video link before upholding the decision to disqualify the skier.

She also confirmed that "as the Athlete did not get to compete before the provisional suspension was imposed, there were no results to be disqualified and the Athlete should be declared ineligible to compete in all competitions in which he had not yet participated".

Shemshaki was ordered to leave the Olympic Village and surrender his Games accreditation.

He could still face further disciplinary action from the International Ski Federation for the offence.

Shemshaki has already admitted the offence and has asked for the "Iranian people forgive me for my negligence".