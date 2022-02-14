Kaillie Humphries claimed the first-awarded women's monobob gold medal today, topping the podium for her adopted nation United States, at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Humphries was a clear winner with a combined time of 4min 19.27sec after four runs, finishing 1.54sec in front of team-mate Elana Meyers Taylor.

She previously competed for Canada and won Olympic golds at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 - as well as bronze at Pyeongchang 2018 - in two-woman bobsleigh for her home country before switching allegiances to the US over abuse allegations made against Canadian head coach Todd Hays.

Humphries started competing for the US in September 2019 after being released by Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton, who the same month had concluded there was not sufficient evidence to convict Hays, high performance director Chris Le Bihan or the organisation's President, Sarah Storey over abuse.

The investigation was re-opened last year and the outcome of this is still unknown.

The 36-year-old continued on from winning the 2021 monobob world title by taking the gold medal in dominant fashion, beating Meyers Taylor who celebrated a tumultuous start to the Games with a silver medal.

Meyers Taylor contracted COVID-19 in Beijing two days after arriving at the Games, making her a doubt for the monobob competition.

She had brought her family to China with her, including son Nico who was born in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic with Down syndrome, and had to isolate from them when her positive test showed up.

However, she was cleared less than a week before training runs started, making her eligible to race.

Meyers Taylor became the US' oldest female Winter Olympic medallist at the age of 37 and posted a photo with her son playing with the silver medal after the race.

Bronze went to Christine de Bruin of Canada, who was 1.76 seconds adrift of Humphries, falling behind Meyers Taylor on the final run.

Laura Nolte of Germany and Breeana Walker of Australia were narrowly behind in fourth and fifth.