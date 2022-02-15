Kamila Valieva’s positive drugs test has been blamed on contamination with her grandfather’s heart medication, according to an International Olympic Committee (IOC) official.

Valieva’s positive test for trimetazidine was confirmed last week by the International Testing Agency.

A provisional suspension was lifted by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee on February 9, the day after the sample had been analysed.

A Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) panel ruled yesterday not to reimpose Valieva’s provisional suspension.

Valieva’s defence against the positive test is claimed to be due to an alleged contamination.

"Her argument was contamination which happened with a product her grandfather was taking," said Denis Oswald, IOC Executive Board member.

Trimetazidine, a medicine usually used to prevent angina attacks and help blood flow to the heart, is prohibited both in and out-of-competition.

Russian media have reported that the substance may have entered Valieva’s system due to the 15-year-old sharing a glass of water with her grandfather, who reportedly uses the medication due to having an artificial heart.

Russian website Dossier Centre, which reportedly has a recording of the CAS hearing, said Valieva’s mother Alsu Valieva was among the participants at the hearing.

The website claimed the Valieva’s legal team argued the concentration of trimetazidine was “negligible”.

Valieva’s grandfather is claimed to take her to training event day.

No medal ceremonies will take place at Beijing 2022 if Kamila Valieva wins a medal ©Getty Images

The CAS decision allows Valieva to continue competing at Beijing 2022, with the women's individual event beginning today with the short programme.

No medal ceremony will be held if Valieva secures a medal in the event until a full decision is made in her case.

A medal ceremony for the team event will not be held at Beijing 2022, the IOC ruled yesterday, given the uncertainty over her case.

Valieva had helped the Russian Olympic Committee team win gold last week, with the United States and Russian completing the podium.

Valieva can request the B-sample be analysed, which appears an inevitability.

The teenager is looking forward to getting back on the ice at the Capital Indoor Stadium tonight.

"These days have been very difficult for me, emotionally," Valieva told Channel One in Russia.

"I am happy but emotionally fatigued.

"That is why these tears of joy and a little bit of sadness.

But, of course, I am happy to take part in the Olympic Games.

"I will do my utmost to represent our country."

The doping of children is evil and unforgivable, and the doctors, coaches and other support personnel who are found to have provided performance-enhancing drugs to minors should be banned for life, and personally I also think that they should be in prison. — Witold Bańka (@WitoldBanka) February 14, 2022

China’s three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang was given a three-month sanction back in 2014 after a positive test for the same substance.

Russian bobsleigh Nadezhda Sergeeva received an eight-month suspension and disqualification from Pyeongchang 2018 for the same reason.

All parties in the Sergeeva case agreed that her failure at the South Korean resort was down to a contaminated product.

Oswald warned it could be a few weeks or a few months before an initial decision is reached on whether Valieva committed an anti-doping rule violation.

Any decision could also be subject to an appeal to the CAS, meaning there could be a long wait for the medals ceremonies in both events.

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Bańka last night claimed anyone found to have provided performancing-enhancing drugs to a minor should be in prison.

"The doping of children is evil and unforgivable, and the doctors, coaches and other support personnel who are found to have provided performance-enhancing drugs to minors should be banned for life, and personally I also think that they should be in prison," Bańka said.

WADA and RUSADA have both announced they will investigate Valieva's entourage.

With Valieva being a protected person under the World Anti-Doping Code, due to being under the age of 16, an investigation is automatically required into her support personnel.

Attention has already been placed on Valieva’s coach Eteri Tutberidze.

Tutberidze has coached several skaters to success in major competitions, including team Olympic gold medallists Yulia Lipnitskaya and Alina Zagitova, but has faced criticism for her strict methods.