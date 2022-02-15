One positive COVID-19 test reported at Beijing 2022 as organisers stamp out cases

Just one new COVID-19 case has been reported by organisers of the Winter Olympics here, making it the lowest daily figure linked to the Games.

Beijing 2022 said the infected individual tested positive for COVID-19 within the closed loop, meaning no cases were registered at the airport.

The number of people arriving in the Chinese capital for the Games continues to fall with just 23 going through airport COVID-19 testing yesterday.

Beijing 2022 confirmed that 63,776 people, including 6,019 athletes or team officials, were tested for coronavirus inside the closed loop yesterday but only one returned a positive result.

Three positive COVID-19 cases - which was previously the record daily lowest figure- were reported on February 12 and 13 as infections continue to fall among those participating at the Games.

Dario Simion has been freed from isolation after producing two negative COVID-19 test results within 24 hours ©Getty Images

Several athletes remain in isolation in Beijing after testing positive for COVID-19 but Swiss Olympic confirmed that ice hockey player Dario Simion has come out of quarantine.

Simion was forced to isolate after recording a positive coronavirus test result upon arrival in the Chinese capital last week.

He was back on the ice yesterday after producing two negative COVID-19 test results within 24 hours, allowing him to be freed from isolation.

But it is unclear whether he will be able to feature for Switzerland against the Czech Republic in the last 16 of the men’s tournament today.

Beijing 2022 implemented "closed-loop management system" which was devised to separate Games participants from the local population in a bid to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 with all participants undergoing daily testing.

The overall cumulative total of cases for the Games-time period which started on January 23 now stands at 433, with 1,467,486 tests conducted during this time, according to Beijing 2022.

With a "zero-COVID" strategy, China has one of the world’s most strict policies to combat coronavirus.