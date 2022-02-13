Beijing 2022 report lowest daily cases at Winter Olympics with only three recorded

Beijing 2022 has recorded its lowest number new COVID-19 cases since the start of the Games-time period, with only three reported yesterday at the Winter Olympics.

Two positive cases were reported in tests conducted at the Beijing Capital International Airport yesterday.

This followed screening of 136 Olympic-related arrivals.

One case was reported among athletes and team officials, with the other involving another Games-stakeholder.

A further 69,558 tests were carried out within the closed loop system yesterday, which separates Games participants from the general public.

A total of 6,240 athletes took polymerase chain reaction tests yesterday, with the remaining 63,318 coming from other Games stakeholders.

One positive case was recorded among the athletes and team officials.

Only three positive cases were recorded yesterday at Beijing 2022 ©Beijing 2022

The three positive cases are the lowest reported by organisers during the Games-time period, which officially began on January 23.

The previous low was recorded on February 8, when five cases were recorded.

Five of the past six days have seen new cases remain in single figures, with February 11 the exception when 11 were recorded.

The overall cumulative total of cases for the Games-time period now stands at 429.

Beijing 2022 has revealed that 1,314,272 tests have been conducted so far during the Games-time period.