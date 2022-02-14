Beijing 2022 report no new COVID cases inside closed loop for first time

There were no positive COVID-19 cases reported inside the closed loop in a 24-hour period for the first time since the system came into operation prior to the Winter Olympics here, new figures published here today revealed.

Beijing 2022 confirmed that none of the 69,872 participants inside the closed loop, including 6,051 athletes and team officials, tested positive for coronavirus yesterday.

There were positive COVID-19 cases reported at the airport with three registered among the 32 people that arrived in Beijing.

One was an athlete or team official with the other two reported by Beijing 2022 as "other stakeholders" participating at the Winter Olympics.

It is the joint lowest number of new daily coronavirus infections since the start of the Games-time period on January 23 after three were also confirmed the day before.

Only three positive COVID-19 cases were recorded yesterday at Beijing 2022, with none inside the closed loop ©Beijing 2022

Cases have been declining since the number of people arriving in Beijing reduced with the Games, which opened on February 4, in full swing.

It is the first time there no cases have been reported inside Beijing 2022’s "closed-loop management system" which was devised by organisers to separate Games participants from the local population.

The overall cumulative total of cases for the Games-time period now stands at 432.

Beijing 2022 has revealed that 1,384,144 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far during the Games-time period.

With a “zero-COVID” strategy, China has one of the world’s most strict policies to combat coronavirus.