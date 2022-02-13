A group of International Olympic Committee (IOC) staff have donned hazmat suits to enter an isolation facility at the Winter Olympics here in a bid to gain a better understanding of conditions for athletes hit by COVID-19.

The IOC told insidethegames that 75 athletes have been released from isolation since January 23 when the closed-loop management system - which separates participants from the local population - came into operation.

The IOC also revealed that 21 athletes remain in quarantine in Beijing heading into the second week of the Games.

Isolation conditions have been heavily criticised, with athletes complaining about a poor standard of food, bad internet service and a lack of cleanliness in rooms.

Christophe Dubi, the IOC executive director for the Olympic Games, claimed the organisation was continuing work with Beijing 2022 address the issues.

Dubi also revealed that he was among an IOC team that entered an isolation facility on Friday (February 11) after putting on hazmat suits.

People working in hazmat suits at Beijing 2022 have been praised by the IOC ©Getty Images

"Let’s be very clear, we have [entered] week two now and no problem is not important enough not to retain our full attention," said Dubi.

"When I say our full attention, it is everything that can be done to improve the situation for any one of us but starting with the athletes we have continue to do their efforts and we will continue to do just that.

"We still have a number of people in isolation and we had a number of remarks, some of them have been relayed through social media or directly.

"We decided to go into the isolation facility itself and see whether we can improve further the situation for those that had remarks.

"It was very helpful as we can find some immediate improvements, but it was also an experience because in order to enter the facility we had to wear the infamous hazmat suits.

"We could go in, follow the chain for the food to see how it is prepared and how we can further improve anything else.

"But then I realised one thing – a lot of people including those that help with the testing and they are in hazmat suits.

"I went to the polyclinic and there were people in hazmat suits.

"But the one thing I know because I have been in there is that all of owe them a huge credit.

"They spend their days in there trying to smile behind their masks and its very complicated.

"I say, ‘Hats off’ to them.

"But no issues is not enough to do every effort to address them and hopefully there are as minimal as possible in the second week."

Belgium skeleton racer Kim Meylemans was among those to criticise the quarantine conditions at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Last week, German Chef de Mission Dirk Schimmelpfennig described the isolation room where three-time Olympic Nordic combined gold medallist Eric Frenzel was staying as "unacceptable".

Frenzel was placed in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus, but Schimmelpfennig has criticised the living standards, requesting for the 33-year-old to be moved to a bigger room with better WiFi and quality of food.

Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans, Polish short track speed skater Natalia Maliszewska and Russian Olympic Committee biathlete Valeria Vasnetsova were also among those to raise issues with the standard of isolation facilities in Beijing having tested positive for COVID-19.

Following criticism, the IOC Athletes’ Commission held a call with those in quarantine and vowed to make improvements.