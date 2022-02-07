The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has revealed that its Athletes’ Commission held a call with competitors at Beijing 2022 currently forced into self-isolation here by COVID-19, with organisers pledging to address issues raised.

IOC Athletes’ Commission chair Emma Terho led the call following continued criticism from athletes of isolation conditions at the Games.

Improving the provision of food and sporting equipment to the athletes, as well as ensuring unrestricted Internet access, were among the key topics raised.

IOC sport director Kit McConnell said Terho had made it clear the athletes were an important part of the Games and their delegations, while the organisation said it was working to improve collective and individual issues experience by impacted athletes.

"We continue to have a real focus on the athletes that are in isolation facilities, particularly close contact definition," McConnell said.

"As you know with close contacts, defined through the playbook, that the athletes can train and can compete at these Games.

"There is a real focus on supporting those athletes that are in isolation facilities.

"Emma gave a strong message at the start of empathy of these athletes, acknowledging that they are a fundamental part of the Games and delegations."

IOC sports director Kit McConnell was part of a call with IOC Athletes' Commission chair Emma Terho to address complaints from competitors in isolation because of COVID-19 ©ITG

Terho is herself currently in self-isolation having tested positive for COVID-19 upon her arrival in the Chinese capital.

"The key points that were raised are ones that were raised previously on the athletes, like the internet where we are working with Beijing 2022 on finding individual solutions to ensure full access to the internet," McConnell added.

"With meals, there have been significant improvements but there have been some individual cases raised that already Beijing 2022 has addressed overnight.

"Access to sports equipment in the room is very important and equally points around mental health.

"On that point, you have heard from us previously how important mental health is for these athletes and we were very clear about the access that every one of those athletes has to mental support through their NOCs (National Olympic Committees), but also the support services the IOC has put in place in a number of languages and all that information has been made individually available to everyone."

Polish short track speed skater Natalia Maliszewska was among the athletes to criticise her experience of the COVID-19 protocols after being denied the chance to compete in the women's 500 metres event.

Maliszewska wrote on social media that a series of tests had produced differing results leading to her being released and then returned to isolation.

"I no longer believe in any tests, any Olympics," Maliszewska wrote yesterday.

"To me this is a big joke, I hope whoever is managing this has a lot of fun.

Maliszewska has has since been released and allowed to train.

"Our thoughts are with her and anyone who is in that situation of missing an event as she did," McConnell said when asked by insidethegames about Maliszewska's case.

"Equally the system is there to protect the individuals’ safety and health and the wider.

"That’s why all of these rules regarding testing are in place and I think the system has shown to be incredibly strong both in the build-up the first days of competition.

"Our thoughts are with her or any athletes that as a result of the testing programme has been force to miss a competition.

"It’s really positive to see her back on the ice and I understand she has a second opportunity for an event in a couple of days’ time."

Tahli Gill was allowed to compete in the mixed doubles curling event yesterday at late notice, having initially being withdrawn before being given a late reprieve.

The Australian team went on to secure their first two wins of the competition.

Conditions experienced by athletes in isolation had previously been raised by the German and Russian Olympic Committee delegations, with the former having since praised improvements.