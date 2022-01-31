The Chinese Olympic Committee has announced speed skater Gao Tingyu and skeleton athlete Zhao Dan will serve as the host nation’s flagbearer at the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony here on Friday (February 4).

Gao became China’s first male speed skating Olympic medallist at Pyeongchang 2018, when he earned bronze in the 500 metres event.

His medal was one of nine secured by China at Pyeongchang 2018.

The 24-year-old, part of China’s silver medal winning team sprint squad at the 2020 World Single Distances Championships, will be among the host nation’s medal contenders at Beijing 2022.

"I'm so honoured to be the flag bearer of Team China for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony," Gao wrote on Chinese social media site Weibo, according to CGTN.

"It's exciting enough to compete at home, bearing the Chinese national flag gives me extra motivation.

"I have been looking forward to doing this for a long time.

"I will try to respond to this trust in me with my best performance in the Games."

Zhao Dan will be the first Chinese athlete to compete in women's skeleton at the Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

Gao will share the honour with Zhao, the 19-year-old who is among one of China’s new generation of athletes for the home Winter Olympics.

Zhao began competing for the Chinese national team in skeleton in 2018 and represented the nation at the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympics, where she finished seventh in the Olympic capital in Switzerland.

She has competed on the international circuit since and earned a maiden Intercontinental Cup victory at Innsbruck last month.

Zhao has also achieved three top-20 finishes on the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup circuit to date, including a 20th place finish in Winterberg earlier this month.

She will become China’s first female Winter Olympic representative in skeleton.

Basketball player Yao Ming carried China's flag at the Opening Ceremony of Beijing 2008 ©Getty Images

Zhao wrote on Weibo that she was surprised by the honour.

"I'm lucky enough to compete at home and now I am given another role," Zhao wrote.

"It gives me a bigger sense of responsibility and mission.

"I will cherish this trust in me, give full play to my potential and show the best of myself in the competition."

Beijing 2022 will make the second time nations can selected male and female flagbearers after the International Olympic Committee adopted a rule to encourage countries to take up the option at Tokyo 2020.

Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming had the honour of leading the host nation into the Summer Olympic Games Opening Ceremony during Beijing 2008.

Gao and Zhao will follow in his footsteps during the Opening Ceremony, which will also be held at the Beijing National Stadium.