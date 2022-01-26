Snowboard cross gold medallist Michela Moioli has been called up to replace Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flagbearer for the Winter Olympic Opening Ceremony in Beijing.

"I am sorry for what happened to Sofia," Moioli, who was previously due to carry the Italian flag at the Closing Ceremony, said.

"It is as if she is passing the baton to me."

Italian Olympic Committee President Giovanni Malagò had spoken with Goggia before announcing the change of flagbearer.

Moioli is the first Italian snowboarder to be accorded the honour.

She had joined Goggia to speak during the successful presentation by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo to the International Olympic Committee when bidding for the 2026 Games.

Goggia, who became Italy's first Olympic women's downhill champion at Pyeongchang 2018, crashed during Sunday’s (January 23) World Cup super-G race at Cortina d'Ampezzo.

She sprained her left knee, partially tore her anterior cruciate ligament, has a minor fracture of the fibula and tendon damage after a fall which had other skiers looking away in horror.

Sofia Goggia was the first Italian woman to win an Olympic downhill gold ©Getty Images

The injury came only a day after a victory in the downhill which she described as "one of the greatest of my career".

Goggia now faces a race against time to be fit for any of the Olympic competitions in Beijing.

She has started physical rehabilitation with the medical staff and is hoping to return in time to defend her downhill title on February 15, but is poised to miss other races.

"I’m starting physical therapy with the aim of defending the Olympic title in the event I love the most," Goggia said.

She will need to complete at least one training run on the course if she is to fulfil that ambition.